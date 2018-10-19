President Trump arrived in the Valley Thursday night to stump for Republican Senate hopeful Martha McSally in Mesa Friday.

6:45 p.m.

President Trump and McSally have arrived in Marine One at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Trump began his remarks after greeting the crowd of supporters to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA."

6 p.m.

Trump greeted several service members at Luke Air Force Base before heading to Mesa to speak at the rally at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

5 p.m.

Trump and McSally participated in a roundtable discussion ahead of the Mesa rally.

4:40 p.m.

President Trump flew to Luke Air Force Base in Marine One to take a "Defense Capability Tour" alongside McSally. The president is scheduled to participate in a defense roundtable discussion at the facility.

4:30 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the Hawes offramp off of Loop 202 in both directions because of traffic congestion stemming from the Trump rally, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

3:50 p.m.

The parking lot for Trump's Mesa rally has reached capacity, according to Mesa police. There is no alternative parking available.

PARKING UPDATE (3:50 PM): Presidential event parking is now at capacity. There will be no alternative parking available. #TrumpInAZ pic.twitter.com/kFqxfz1PCo — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 19, 2018

Photos from police show lines wrapped around the block for the event.

2:30 p.m.

The gates opened for spectators at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, where the "Make America Great Again" rally will be taking place at 6:30 p.m.

12:50 p.m.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum in Scottsdale related to farming water in the Western U.S.

12 p.m.

The president delivered remarks at a fundraiser luncheon for Martha McSally, held by a joint fundraising committee including McSally's campaign, the Arizona Republican Party and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This event was also closed to the press.

11:20 a.m.

President Trump attended a roundtable event with supporters at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Palomino Conference Center. The event was closed to the press.

