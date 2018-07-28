LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - Determining if the woman who shot a man outside her door Thursday night was justified depended on several Arizona laws.

In audio from Broadcastify, the emergency dispatcher is heard speaking with deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office just before 11 p.m.

“Complainant says there’s a dark-colored Hummer or Jeep that’s parked in her driveway. She doesn’t recognize it,” the dispatcher said.

Investigators said the woman was alone in her home.

“There’s knocking at the door … appears to be trying to get in the house,” the dispatcher said.

Deputies were on their way, but about three-and-a-half minutes after the homeowner’s 911 call, the dispatcher was heard saying, “Complainant said she did shoot through the door.”

“Looks like he has a gunshot wound to the back,” a deputy was heard telling dispatch after arriving on scene and finding the man sitting outside the door.

Investigators said the man may have been an intoxicated neighbor at the wrong door, which was never opened. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

12 News checked with criminal defense attorney, Rachelle Ferraro, to see whether the law protects homeowners for shooting someone they think is breaking into their home to hurt them or commit a crime.

“Anytime a person is reasonably in fear that they’re going to be injured by another individual, they’re allowed to utilize the amount of force that would be reasonably necessary to prevent them from being injured,” Ferraro said.

In addition to this self-defense statute, there’s also one for crime prevention in Arizona.

“It allows individuals to utilize force to prevent certain crimes from occurring if they believe those crimes are about to take place,” Ferrero said.

On the list of crimes falling under this law are burglary, murder and aggravated assault.

12 News can verify, Arizona law may protect those who think someone is going to break into their home to take their things or harm them or another person.

Ferraro said though each case was different, a homeowner must have reasonable cause to be afraid and act.

“If they were banging on the door, if they were yelling, if they were audible, if what they were saying was intelligible,” Ferraro said.

“That is a male subject knocking and yelling in the background,” the dispatcher said.

Only the woman behind the bullet hole knew what was going through her mind when she pulled the trigger.

“Complainant thinks that he may have been trying to get into the wrong house, that he has been trying to use the key to get in,” the dispatcher said.

That homeowner was not under arrest Friday. The MCSO was still investigating Friday will then hand over the case to the county attorney for review.

