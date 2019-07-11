BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Wash your hands, cover your mouth and don't share water bottles.

That's the advice the Litchfield Elementary School District in the West Valley is sharing with parents after seeing an increase in cases of pneumonia at Verrado Elementary School in Buckeye.

"In light of an increased number of children with pneumonia at its “A” rated Verrado Elementary School, the “A” rated Litchfield Elementary School District is taking extra steps to promote good health habits," a Thursday press release said.

School officials consulted with experts from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and established good hygiene is the best way to keep illnesses from spreading.

RELATED: Arizona wins grant for mental health support, suicide prevention in schools

"Frequent hand-washing, covering mouth and nose while sneezing, and avoiding the shared use of water bottles are easy ways to ensure good health," the district said.

Every classroom has a hand washing station. And teachers and custodians have been asked to be more diligent about sanitizing desks, doorknobs and other classroom surfaces.

RELATED: 3rd grader gives teacher his birthday money because he doesn't think she's paid enough