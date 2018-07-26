The audio of radio transmissions from Wednesday night paint a picture of the moments after a trooper was shot and killed, and two others were injured.

"Shots fired. Officer hit."

Some of the first calls communicated the seriousness of the situation.

According to radio transmissions five, DPS units were on scene, along with Avondale and Goodyear police.

"I need somebody from DPS to start command. I need to set up some crime scenes if possible. I need to get that going immediately."

Those details support reports from DPS Thursday that the shooting happened during an eight-minute scuffle involving the suspect and a number of officers.

"Suspect in custody."

That call came just minutes after the first call of 'officer hit.'"

As the audio continues, other details are confirmed -- another DPS trooper hurt, the suspect is loaded into the back of a patrol car, traffic is stopped on Interstate 10.

