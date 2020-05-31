LIST: Phoenix-area malls close early as protests, looting planned on social media

Several malls are closing out of an abundance of caution as plans circulate on social media.

PHOENIX — Several malls in the Phoenix area announced closures on Sunday in anticipation of more demonstrations over George Floyd's death.

After a night of looting and vandalism in downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale, posts shared on social media hinted that the crowds may target other shopping centers Sunday night.

Here are the malls in the Valley that are closing early or closed altogether on Sunday:

Tempe Marketplace - closed 4 p.m.

Desert Ridge Marketplace - closed 4 p.m.

Desert Sky Mall - closed Sunday

Arrowhead Towne Center - closed Sunday

The malls say they are closing "out of an abundance of caution." They say local police departments will also be on site to monitor the situation.

Tempe police said they are aware of reports of potential looting at Arizona Mills Mall.

The mall regularly closes at 6 p.m., and Arizona Mills has not announced any change in its hours. However, police said they are "prepared to protect the community and businesses" and are asking people to adhere to the 8 p.m. curfew.

Rioting and looting on Saturday night led to the closure of Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sunday. Dozens of people were seen smashing windows and stealing things from the mall and other businesses in the area.