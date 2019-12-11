PHOENIX — Did you see "strange lights" over west Phoenix on Monday night? Multiple 12 News viewers in the Valley reached out to us asking about the lights Monday night.

We received viewer messages from the west Valley to Tucson.

Jules Downing posted a video to Facebook showing lights in a line hanging in the sky.

On Monday morning, aerospace company SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites, which are being used to create the largest commercial atelecommunications satellite constellation in orbit.

A space.com article with photo and video shows the lights from the satellites in a line, similar to the ones seen over Arizona Monday night.

SpaceX launched 60 other satellites in May that people saw in the sky as well.

12 News has reached out to SpaceX asking if it's possible the lights seen over Arizona were indeed likely from the Starlink satellites, but we have not yet heard back.

Additionally, 12 News has reached out to Luke Air Force Base to see if they know about the lights seen over the Valley and whether they had any flights on Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix did not have knowledge about the lights seen over the Valley Monday night.