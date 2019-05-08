PHOENIX — A lightning-caused wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest has grown to 1,960 acres with zero percent containment as of Monday night.

The so-called Verde Fire was burning about 15 miles northeast of Scottsdale since it first sparked on Saturday. The fire was fueled by grass and brush as it continued to grow in a remote area that was not easily accessed by fire crews.

A helicopter and airtankers were used to slow the fire's spread west and south toward Fort McDowell and Rio Verde. The fire is about two miles northeast of the Fort McDowell Reservation and four miles northeast of Rio Verde.

There are no evacuation orders in effect.

Tonto National Forest officials said monsoon storms developed around the fire area Monday afternoon, increasing the fire activity on the Verde Fire's south side.

Flames and smoke can be seen from Fort McDowell, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Vista Verde.

As a precaution, Forest Service Roads along State Highway 87 were closed to prevent the public from driving into areas including Lower Sycamore, Sugarloaf and Mesquite, south and east of the Verde Fire.