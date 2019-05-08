PHOENIX — A lightning-caused wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest has grown to 700 acres with zero percent containment as of Sunday evening.

The so-called Verde Fire was burning about 15 miles northeast of Scottsdale since it first sparked on Saturday.

The fire was fueled by grass and brush as it continued to grow in a remote area that was not easily accessed by fire crews.

It was burning on the east side of the Verde River, near Black Mesa, about two miles northeast of Fort McDowell Reservation lands and four miles east of the Rio Verde community.

A helicopter was being used to douse flames where possible. Air tankers have also been ordered to keep the fire from moving closer to communities.

Visitors in the Lower Sycamore, Sugarloaf and along Forest Road 160, north of the Sugarloaf road, were being asked to relocate.

Smoke from the fire was visible in parts of the East Valley.

Drivers may face reduced visibility on State Highway 87 into Monday morning.