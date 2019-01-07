The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says at least five people died in 2018 from fireworks, and more than 9,000 were injured and taken to the hospital.

Fireworks that leave the ground and/or explode are illegal, but fireworks sold in the store that throw sparks and don't explode can be used.

To use those legal fireworks safely, Mesa Fire Deputy Chief Forrest Smith says to light them on concrete with plenty of space.

"You want to make sure you have space between the concrete and any dry bush or any shrubs you have," Smith said.

Smith recommends keeping kids and pets a safe distance away, and supervise kids using sparklers.

As for lighting the firework, Smith says to keep a bucket of water nearby to douse a dud firework and to put the spent canister in after the firework goes off.

"People tend to just throw them away. What we want you to do is just drop them in a bucket of water let them cool down, that way those hot embers aren't just going into a trash can which can ultimately lead to a fire," Smith said.