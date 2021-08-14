Light rails trains derailed, lengthy delays expected due to collision

Passengers were directed to take the bus because of the derailed trains.

PHOENIX — A collision involving a light rail train has caused delays on several routes on Saturday, officials said.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue and McDowell Road Saturday morning.

Public transit agency, Valley Metro, did not provide details on the collision but said the crash caused one of the trains to derail off the tracks.

Due to the derailment and delays, bus transportation was provided for passengers between the McDowell Road and Central Avenue intersection and the Thomas Road and Central Ave crossing.

Service was restored on the east and westbound tracks where the collision happened by the afternoon, however delays are still expected.

More information on delayed routes can be found on the Valley Metro twitter page.

Service Update: Due to the derailment, bus transportation is available between McDowell Rd/Central Ave and Thomas Rd/Central Ave. Passengers are being picked up on the southwest corner of both stations. The bus numbers are 6797 and 6781. #vmservice #phxtraffic — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) August 14, 2021

