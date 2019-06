PHOENIX — A lifeguard saved an 11-year-old boy's life Monday afternoon after the boy was found at the bottom of a public pool, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The lifeguard pulled the boy from the bottom of Pierce Pool near 46th Street and McDowell Road and began to do CPR.

When fire crews arrived, the child was awake and breathing.

Firefighters said it is unknown how long the child was at the bottom of the pool. The boy was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.