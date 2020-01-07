Life Time Fitness loses liquor license for Biltmore location

The luxury gym has two bars. Some gym amenities closed Tuesday, but reopened Wednesday, according to emails to members.

PHOENIX — Two bars associated with a Phoenix gym are facing a penalty after the gym remained open after an order to close.

The Department of Liquor Licenses and Control announced Wednesday it is suspending the liquor licenses for two bars at a Life Time Fitness location in the Biltmore area of Phoenix.

The Life Cafe and Lounge and the Rooftop Bistro, owned by LTF Club Operations Company, were in violation because indoor gyms and fitness clubs were asked to pause operations until at least July 27.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued the order to close gyms, bars and limit crowds to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Life Time Fitness closed fitness floors and studios Tuesday, but other amenities remained open like pools, saunas and locker rooms. The fitness floors and studios were reopened Wednesday, according to emails sent to members.

Life Time Fitness said on their website that locations would be disinfected on a continuous schedule and adjusted hours to deep clean the facilities. Employees had additional training and clients were encouraged to step up their own cleaning.

The suspension order said the "licensee fails to comply with Department statutes and rules, as those exist or as they been [sic] modified under the Governor's Executive Orders."

"The licensee fails to take reasonable steps to protect the safety of a customer when the licensee reasonably should have known the danger to the person," another violation read.