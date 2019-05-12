Conservative lawmakers gathering in Arizona for a conference of the American Legislative Exchange Council were greeted with protests and a lawsuit.

The council known as ALEC has faced growing scrutiny over the model legislation shared at its conferences, which critics say provides corporations and special interest groups a chance to exert influence on state laws.

A group of left-leaning organizations filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court alleging that Arizona lawmakers participating in the conference are violating the state's open meetings law.

ALEC says its conferences allow lawmakers and experts to share ideas to advance limited-government and free-market principles.