LGBTQ+ sports leagues offer support for Valley communities

LGBTQ+ inclusive sports teams are growing in the Valley. There are teams for bowling, hockey, football, softball, volleyball and more.

PHOENIX — LGBTQ+ sports leagues are helping create community and support through competition. One of the oldest teams in Arizona is Cactus Cities Softball League.

It was founded in part by Don Welsh in the mid-1990s, who moved to Arizona and needed an escape.

"Things were really tough for our community because of HIV and AIDS," he said, adding that the LGBTQ+ community was organizing and meeting more regularly at the time.

He was surprised there wasn’t an organized LGBTQ+ sports group already after having played for teams in Philadelphia and Chicago. So, when he sent out the rally call, he said, "A lot of people that were interested in playing softball had played sports and just actually liked playing sports."

Jaramillo is currently the commissioner for the Cactus Cities Softball League. He joined after moving to Arizona in 2011 and looking for a way to keep playing.

"I was like 'oh I love playing softball' and they were like 'oh you should come out and play. we have a gay league,' and I was like 'there's such thing as a gay league? what?'"Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said this is about love of the game and finding community.

"We embrace everybody. we don't judge anybody. we try and create a safe place for anybody," he added.

The league has grown a lot. it started with five teams and now they're up to 21. and they have almost 350 players.

They’re good too. They’ve racked up trophies and recognitions throughout the years. But Welsh remembers a time early on when just playing put them at risk of discrimination.

"We had a permit yanked from us once when they found out we were LGBT,” Welsh remembered. "Only one time but we had a team that refused to come out and shake our hands," he added.



They persevered. Jaramillo said it's become more like a family, getting together outside of the diamond often. He wants the community to know they accept everyone-just how they are.



"Whether you're LGBTQ+ or not, however you identify, we would welcome you in," Jaramillo concluded.

