PHOENIX — A different type of flag will be flying high at Phoenix City Hall this week.

LGBT and transgender pride flags will be flown alternatively on Mayor Kate Gallego's balcony through Sunday, Phoenix Pride recently announced.

The display was to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a 1969 demonstration against a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City, and the 20th anniversary of the creation of the transgender pride flag.

"Our LGBTQ community has done so much for our city and flying the pride and transgender pride flags is a small way that we can show our appreciation for these strong and vibrant individuals," Gallego's spokeswoman Anne DeGraw said in a statement to 12 News.

There will be 10 flags that will fly. They have all been purchased by Phoenix Pride, the group said in a statement.

