The family and friends of an Arizona State University student found dead in his dorm room this past November now know how he died.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office reported 20-year-old Ivan Aguirre "died as a result of mixed drug intoxication." The medical examiner found fentanyl and etizolam in the young man's system.

The report says Aguirre was seen by a friend taking a drug on November 11, 2019. He was found unresponsive later on in his dorm room in the Greek Leadership Village.

Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they found pills and a white powdery residue near his body.

Aguirre did not appear to have any "traumatic injuries" and he did not have a history of depression or other mental illnesses.

His mother reportedly told investigators he did sometimes get "stressed" about his workload at school.

The medical examiner ruled his death an accident.

Ivan Aguirre (kneeling in the front) and his friends

Paul Aguirre

Aguirre's family says his funeral service was a full house. His father's eulogy focused on brotherhood and all the connections Ivan made from family, grade school, Brophy and his fraternity brothers at ASU.

"I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house, but at the same time there was a standing ovation," his Uncle Paul said.

Aguirre was studying sports management and dreamed to one day work for the Diamondbacks.