Leslie Merritt Jr. testifies in DPS lawsuit

Leslie Merritt Jr, once accused of being the Phoenix freeway shooter, testified in his own lawsuit against the state.

PHOENIX — The man once accused f being the Phoenix freeway shooter testified in federal court Monday in his lawsuit against the State if Arizona and the Department of Public Safety.

Leslie Merritt Jr. is suing for $2 million, claiming false arrest.

In federal court, Merritt Jr. told the jurors after the arrest, he couldn't leave the house or go to his kids' school to pick them up.

He's lost jobs, had to move to different states to escape scrutiny and has had trouble sleeping and panic attacks.

Merritt Jr has been formally cleared of suspicion by a court since August.

The freeway shooter terrorized Valley freeways in 2015.

There were 11 shootings of cars along the freeways. Some came dangerously close to hitting passengers, but there were no serious injuries.

The DPS crime lab identified a type of handgun, then investigators confiscated every model of that gun from local pawn shiops.

The said Merritt Jr.'s gun, taken from a Phoenix pawn shop, was a match.

DPS arrested him and Gov. Doug Ducey even tweeted, "We Got Him!"

But the case would fall apart.

An outside forensics expert determined he could neither "include nor exclude" Merritt's gun from the case.

And Merritt's gun was in a pawn shop during the initial date of one of the shootings.

But because the victim did not notice the bullet hole in the car right away, DPS said it was unsure which day the shooting happened, and moved it to a date that Merritt Jr.'s gun was not pawned.

Merritt Jr.'s lawyer pounced on that, claiming DPS was changing facts to fit their assumptions.

Charges were eventually dropped, though DPS maintained Merritt Jr. was their primary suspect.

He petitioned a judge to formally absolve him of suspicion. A judge granted the motion in August.