Lenny's Burger Shop owner admits to tax fraud

Leonard Charles Fleszar, the former owner of the Lenny's Burger Shop in Phoenix, admitted to underreporting his taxable income.

PHOENIX — The former owner of Lenny's Burger Shop has pleaded guilty to underreporting his taxable income for multiple years.

Leonard Charles Fleszar, the former owner of the Valley burger shops, pleaded guilty last week in court to one count of filing a false tax return.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, Fleszar purposefully underreported thousands of dollars in taxable income from his restaurants between 2014 and 2017.

In his 2017 return, the defendant underreported more than $605,000 in income, which generated a tax loss of $195,031 for the IRS.

Court records show the restaurant owner underreported $451,000 in 2015 and $478,000 in 2016.

Fleszar has agreed to pay $689,000 in restitution to the IRS, according to the defendant's plea agreement.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.

