PHOENIX — A former Valley priest accused of molesting multiple children is due in court Friday morning. The only problem? The priest likely won't have to show up.

“When the innocence of a child is taken from them, it is an absolutely unspeakable act," said Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel shortly after the indictment.

In January, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that Spaulding, 74, was indicted and accused of sexually abusing at least two boys under the age of 15 between 2003 and 2007.

RELATED: Allegations against former priest go back 40 years

“We were so happy to hear that there was a grand jury indictment.”

According to Mary O'Day of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, the indictment was long overdue because the allegations against him date back to the 1970s.

“The church protects them, the bishop protects them, the pope protects them and then they end up retiring in a really nice retreat center while the children they abused, being sexually abused is a life sentence.”

O'Day, along with victims and their families, were planning on showing up to superior court Friday morning when Spaulding was set to go before a judge for the first time.

But now, Spaulding likely won't have to face his accusers.

“It’s important for victims to actually see justice happen and many people– yes, make him stand before a judge!" said O'Day.

A motion filed by Spaulding's attorney, Greg Meell, shows just a few days before Spaulding's indictment, a doctor diagnosed the 74-year-old with a terminal illness, so he is too sick to show up to court. The document says Spaulding is weak and calls attending Friday's hearing a "threat" because of illnesses like the flu spreading around.

“He should stand before a judge. If he has to come in a wheelchair, fine!” said O'Day.

RELATED: 2012 lawsuit alleges son died as a result of abuse by Father John Spaulding

Alleged victims and their families say this is the breaking point because documents show Spaulding was not actually served with his own indictment. His lawyer was. He also never had to get a mugshot taken.

“They just want to see justice. They want to know he went through a fair process like everybody else has to go through," explained O'Day.

Spaulding's lawyer Greg Meell released the following statement:

"The design of our Justice System and the related legal processes are among the best in the world and serve a sacred public purpose.

Consequently, in sensitive matters like this our philosophy emphasizes the vital importance of all parties demonstrating great respect for that system and its processes.

This requires that we first present the Court and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office with our client’s position about these matters before discussing it with any news outlet. Once we have done so, we may be in a proper position to engage in more discussion about the matter."

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Phoenix told 12 News they understand how troubling and painful this is for those who want to see Spaulding face charges and hope he shows up for his arraignment Friday.