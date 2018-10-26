PHOENIX — Divers from Liberty, Sunrise Mountain and Verrado High School were all disqualified from the Arizona state diving championships because their coach didn't get the proper paperwork in on time.

Team 12’s Mike Gonzalez spoke to the divers involved and the head of the Arizona Interscholastic Association to get answers on why these student athletes won’t be able to compete.

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

Surrounded by fellow divers and parents, Liberty senior Evan Honer describes what it’s like not to be able to compete in the state playoffs Friday.

"We work all year long just to go to state, so it’s really disappointing," said Evan Honer, a senior at Liberty High School.

Honer is considered one of the top divers in the state and was projected to be this year‘s champion. The state playoffs were an avenue to a scholarship and perhaps a better life.

"State is definitely a great place for college recruiters to see me, so it messes that up," said Honer.

Arizona Interscholastic Association Director David Hines says he feels for the kids. Hines, who coached track and field for 30 years, says it’s not the like the old days when coaches submitted paperwork or faxed in their list of athletes competing in state.

It's all done electronically. Once you miss that time, there’s simply nothing he can do about that.

"It’s a hard deadline that the system will shut down and take those entries and put them in the meet," said Hines.

But parent James Hartwell, who has a son at Sunrise Mountain, says he's not buying that argument.

"We reached out to the director of the AIA, and he says the rules are the rules, but there has to be a way to appeal this in the future," said Hartwell.

As for Evan Hoer he says he’s beyond disappointed but hopes that this ordeal can spark change.

"We’ve done everything we’ve can and we ’re just hoping for something good to come out of this," said Honer.

Time is running out. Those diving championships start Friday, so unless some miracle is pulled out at the 11th hour, it doesn’t look like those kids are going to compete.

David Hines says he’s done all he can, but the National Board sets those stringent rules, and he doesn't have the authority to break them.

