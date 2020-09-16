Large police presence, dozens on street outside Phoenix home

Video from Sky12 showed numerous individuals lined up in an ally bound and loaded in to Border Patrol Vans.

PHOENIX — A large police presence was spotted in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, with dozens of individuals in an alley with zip ties around their wrists.

Video from Sky12 showed numerous individuals lined up in an ally near West Montecito Avenue & North 27th Drive. The individuals were bound and reportedly loaded into a bus and Border Patrol Vans.

A Border Patrol spokesperson told 12 News that dozens of people were taken into custody in an "ongoing investigation".

The Phoenix Police Department has told 12 News that they were assisting the Surprise Police Department at the location.

No other information has been relayed from either the Phoenix Police Department or the Surprise Police Department.