Large fire in downtown Phoenix sends plume of smoke airborne

The fire is burning near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street and sparked around 3 p.m.

PHOENIX — A large fire ignited in downtown Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, sending a large plume of smoke into the air that can be seen for miles.

The fire is burning at an apparent junkyard near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street and sparked around 3 p.m.

Video from Sky 12 showed wrecked cars burning uncontrolled for several minutes, but crews appear to have gained some control over the flames.

Multiple ladder trucks have been called in to help.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Watch video from Sky 12 below

Up to Speed