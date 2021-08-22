Large fire destroys multiple Phoenix homes under construction

No one was injured in the fire that started near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — Flames and smoke engulfed four homes under construction, completely destroying some in Phoenix on Sunday.

Phoenix and Scottsdale fire crews found the homes on fire just after 9:30 a.m. in a lot near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road.

Officials said four homes were destroyed beyond repair by the flames. Five other homes within close proximity had significant smoke damage. No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine a cause to the fire while crews will remain at the scene throughout the day to extinguish all hotspots.

