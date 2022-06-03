Crews investigating large fire near Sacaton

Officials say traffic on State Route 87 south of Casa Grande may be interrupted by the fire

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials are investigating a large brush fire reported Monday on the Gila River Indian Community.

The fire was northwest of State Route 87 and State Route 187 and may interrupt traffic moving in that area, the Gila River Police Department said.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

As of 2:30 p.m., police said the fire had been extinguished and the case had been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to handle any hot spots.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

GRPD is assisting GRFD with a large brush fire northwest of SR 87 and SR 187. The fire is still under investigation. Possible disruption in traffic both east and westbound at SR87 @ SR 187 & Gilbert road for requested air attack. ￼ pic.twitter.com/VD3Pw5X6aH — Gila River Police (@GilaRiverPolice) March 7, 2022

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”