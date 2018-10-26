Parts of the Valley were hit with hail, heavy rain and apparently even a tornado as a storm rolled through the Phoenix area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a EF-0 landspout tornado touched down in Glendale Tuesday.

The tornado, according to NWS, spent 10 minutes on the ground starting at roughly 4:15 p.m. mostly west of Loop 101 between Northern Avenue and Camelback Road. It had a path distance of 3.5 miles and width of 100 yards.

Possible land spout tornado in the west valley? Looks to connect to the clouds. @NWSPhoenix #azwx pic.twitter.com/76VfquDX1T — Kyle Benne (@KyleBenne) October 23, 2018

According to NWS:

"These types of tornadoes form from “the bottom up”, meaning the spin is initially due to features near the ground, which are then amplified by the upward motion in a developing thunderstorm. They can be very similar to gustnadoes, with the only difference being the interaction between the ground and a developing storm above."

The tornado was viewable across the Valley from places such as the airport.

Hey @NWSPhoenix were those little funnel clouds? Hard to see from the airport #azwx pic.twitter.com/Tl6u89zFAG — TonyClevenger (@TonyClevenger) October 23, 2018

NWS said a survey of the area showed no damage and there hasn't been any reports of damage in the area since.

