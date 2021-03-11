Landscaper dies after being pinned between two vehicles in Surprise

Surprise police said the incident happened just after 8 a.m. near Mountain View Boulevard and Goldwater Ridge Drive.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A landscaper was hit and killed while on the job in Surprise Thursday morning.

Surprise police said the incident happened just after 8 a.m. near Mountain View Boulevard and Goldwater Ridge Drive.

According to police, 60-year-old Feliciano Sanchez-Medina and his crew were working next to the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Mountain View Boulevard. The crash pinned Sanchez-Medina between the vehicle and a landscaping truck that was parked nearby, causing serious injuries.

Sanchez-Medina was transported to the hospital, but did not survive, officials said.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation but it does not appear that drug or alcohol impairment was a factor in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed