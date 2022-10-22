Motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, Peoria police say

Officials say two people were on a motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

PEORIA, Ariz — Two people riding a motorcycle are dead following a crash with a vehicle in the Lake Pleasant area, Peoria police said.

According to police reports, the crash happened sometime Saturday morning near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Road 74.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but police said two people on the motorcycle were seriously injured. Those two later died on the scene, authorities said.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed at this point, and investigations are currently underway.

SR 74 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 because of the crash, the Peoria Police Department tweeted out.

#RoadClosure - SR74 is closed for the next several hours in both directions from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 due to a fatal vehicle collision. Please use alternate routes while we conduct a thorough investigation. #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz #TrafficAlert #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/faT9bzFNxq — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) October 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

