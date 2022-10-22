Motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, Peoria police say

PEORIA, Ariz — Two people riding a motorcycle are dead following a crash with a vehicle in the Lake Pleasant area, Peoria police said.
According to police reports, the crash happened sometime Saturday morning near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Road 74.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but police said two people on the motorcycle were seriously injured. Those two later died on the scene, authorities said.
The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed at this point, and investigations are currently underway.
SR 74 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 because of the crash, the Peoria Police Department tweeted out.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
