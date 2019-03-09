A lot to smile about, literally, on in this Labor Day Holiday!

The 9th annual Labor of Love event is taking place across the valley. It's a way for Risas Dental and Braces to not only get ready for the 100 patients who will get that free dental care, but it's their way of giving back to the community.

Chief Dental Officer, Collin Bowerman says this event is special to the entire staff not only statewide but across the Southwest.

"We're going to surpass over 5 million dollars of services completed for patients," Bowerman said.These patients lined up around the building to benefit from the services provided at the 9th annual Labor of Love event."

Everyone can come in and pick from one of four services they can pick a free extraction, a filling, a cleaning or a comprehensive exam," he added.

Risas Dental has 13 valley locations and seems to be everyone's favorite day of the year, including Bowerman's!

"Patients get to come in everyone's excited, there's lots of music, lots of food, lots of fun, we're not even talking about money, we get to provide a service," he said.

Dr. Andy Werr shares that same sentiment for the smiling faces.

"We have so much fun doing this, the whole team excited about, the energy is really good and we love to just be able to say thank you!"

The free services are offered to the first 100 patients at all Valley locations as well as in three other states, hoping to ensure smiles, minimal stress and dental satisfaction!