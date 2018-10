The Avondale Police Department said La Joya High School is on lockdown as officers conduct an investigation at the school.

Police said they were investigating a threat, but said the school was on lockdown as a "precaution."

Later police tweeted that school would be released early Monday.

**Lockdown Update**

We are waiting for school transportation to arrive. School will be released early today. — Avondale Police (@avondalepolice) October 15, 2018

Police said to avoid going to the school.

We are currently conducting an investigation at La Joya High School. The school is currently on lockdown for precaution. At this time we ask that you please avoid coming to the school. We will be posting updates as more information becomes available. — Avondale Police (@avondalepolice) October 15, 2018

© 2018 KPNX