Kurt and Brenda Warner surprise a Valley family with a home

PHOENIX — It was early holiday surprise from former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda to one Valley family.

The Warner’s teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona to completely furnish the inside of a newly purchased home through their annual First Things First “Homes for the Holidays” program.

This year, a single mom and her 5 daughters were given the big surprise.