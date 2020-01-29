PHOENIX — The investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant is continuing in Phoenix.

The National Transportation Safety Board said authorities have ended the investigation at the scene of the crash on a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles.

The wreckage was then taken to Phoenix, investigative sources told NBC.

RELATED: Kobe and Gianna Bryant took communion before fatal crash

Bryant was scheduled to coach a girls' basketball game on the afternoon of the crash that killed nine.

His daughter, Gianna, and other parents and players from the team were on board.

In addition to Kobe and Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan and Christina Mauser died in the crash.

RELATED: All 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash have been identified

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the helicopter was flying in very foggy conditions.