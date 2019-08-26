GLENDALE, Ariz — The Rolling Stones are in town and playing at State Farm Stadium Monday night as part of their No Filter Tour.

The tour's start had to be pushed back three months in April because Mick Jagger needed a heart operation.

Now, the 76-year-old lead singer is healthy and feeling good.

This marks the first time the Stones have been to the Phoenix area since 2006, when they played at the same building in Glendale.

The opening act is Icelandic rock band Kaleo.

The Rolling Stones are doing a special thing at each show where fans can vote for a song to be added to their setlist. You can click here to vote for which song should be added to tonight's show.

Times you need to know:

The parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m.

The plaza opens at 5 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets to the show are still available, you can buy them here at TicketMaster.com.

The State Farm Stadium ticket office opens at 10 a.m.

State Farm Stadium asks fans to buy tickets in advance and arrive in the stadium no later than 6 p.m. to avoid delays.

If fans have a mobile ticket, the stadium suggests downloading the ticket into your phone's digital wallet before the event because there could be limited cell service at the stadium.

Field Seating Tickets

Fans with tickets labeled Pit 1, Pit 2, A1 - A5, B1 - B5, or GA Field should enter the stadium through the designated doors at Gate 2 located on the Northside of the venue facing Maryland Avenue.

Fans must have the QR code ready on their mobile devices at the ticket scan checkpoint upon arrival to Gate 2. Everyone must be present upon the ticket scan.

Clear Bag Policy

Same as NFL games at State Farm Stadium, the concert will have a clear bag policy.

Fans are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a standard one-gallon freezer bag. It's recommended fans leave all bags at home.

Fans can see the full list of prohibited items here.

Traffic

Fans will have to deal with heavy traffic likely, coming out of rush hour, from I-10 to the Loop 101. Fans should give themselves extra travel time as it will take longer to get to the stadium by 6 p.m.

Fans can also call 511 for the latest updated traffic information.

Parking

All State Farm Stadium carparks open at 4:30 p.m. Special routes will be in place to decrease travel times to and from the stadium.

Upon arrival to the stadium area, fans should follow the directions of Glendale police officers and park in the first available lot. All parking lots in the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District are conveniently located and are a 5 to 10-minute walk to the stadium depending on the lot location.

You can see the event parking map here.

If you plan to take a rideshare service to the concert, State Farm Stadium suggests fans get dropped off at the Westgate Entertainment District.

If fans are arriving after 7:30 p.m. in a rideshare, they should be dropped off South of the stadium in the Black Lot by utilizing Exit 5 (Camelback Road).

Wheelchair Assistance

Wheelchair assistance is available to guests upon entry into the stadium and is scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests for wheelchair assistance can be made by asking a stadium staff member or by visiting a Guest Services Office located near Sections 104, 123, 417 and 448.



The stadium will provide wheelchairs and a staff member to escort guests to their seats, but it is requested that mobility-impaired patrons be accompanied by another adult in their party. Upon arrival at the seating location, guests are required to surrender wheelchairs to stadium staff.