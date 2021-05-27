Know before you go: Mesa public pools open Saturday

One hundred spots will be kept open for drop-ins, but there’ an opportunity to save money for those that register online.

MESA, Arizona — Mesa’s nine public pools will open to the public Saturday, May 29. It's just in time for Memorial Day weekend, but due to the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be a free-for-all.

Here are 4 things to know

First, none of the pools will operate at full capacity.

Ben Scott with the City of Mesa says most pools can fit 300 people comfortably, but capacity will be limited to a maximum of 220 people per 110-minute time slot.

While not full capacity, that number is well above what Mesa allowed in 2020. The pandemic limited capacity to 50 people or less, and only four of Mesa’s nine pools opened over the summer.

Second, the City is asking those who wish to visit its pools to register online to do so.

There are 120 spots per 110-minute period available for pre-registration.

One hundred spots will be kept open for drop-ins, but there's an opportunity to save money for those that register online. The cost is $2 online and $4 for adults in person. Children who drop in will be charged $2.

Third, the mask policy is easy: it’s up to you.

Masks are welcome, and the unmasked are welcome as well.

Finally, swimming lessons are back to full capacity.

The pandemic limited them to three people at a time in 2020, and instructors wore face shields. This year the capacity is back to the Red Cross-recommended six swimmers. Parents hoping to register their children for swim lessons can do so online.

The place to register to visit the pool, the pay, and to sign up for swim lessons is www.mesaaz.gov/pools.

