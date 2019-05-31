A kitten thrown out of a moving car will soon be available for adoption, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Trooper Montes said he noticed a person along the highway as he was driving down US 60 near Gilbert Thursday and stopped to see if the person needed assistance.

Montes said the good Samaritan noticed the cat was thrown out of a window and went to rescue the kitten to make sure it wasn't hit by a car.

The trooper took the cat to an animal hospital. He said other than a bloody lip, the kitten will be OK and ready for adoption once it gets its vaccinations and everything else it needs.

Trooper Montes said animals abandoned along the highway are unfortunately a common sight for DPS. He said troopers do their best to make sure the animals get safely off the highway and end up at good homes.

