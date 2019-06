The kitten thrown from a moving car on US 60 has been adopted by the state trooper who saved him.

Trooper Montes said several of the kitten’s teeth cracked when he was thrown from the car last week. The kitten also needed stitches in his lip.

But it didn’t take long for the poor kitten to find a loving home. Montes’ young daughter has wanted a cat for over a year, so Montes took the cat in and named him Trooper.

