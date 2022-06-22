Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Chandler

A kitten is now recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after being found in a storm drain.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A very fortunate kitten is in good spirits after spending time in a Valley storm drain. And there are adorable photos to prove it.

Crews from the Chandler Fire Department and Arizona Humane Society recently responded to a call of a kitten stuck underground in a storm drain near Alma School and Germann Road. When rescuers arrived on scene, the kitten, later named Augustus Gloop, was found treading water in the 20-foot drain.

As Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technicians Julie Bolchalk and Ruthie Jesus assessed the scene, they found that the empty storm drain began to fill with irrigation water.

Unable to see the cat in crisis, responders had to follow his cries to locate him.

Fire crews assisting on scene were able to open the drain bolts with a special hyaluronic tool and the EAMTs got him out safely.

Augustus was severely hypothermic and exhausted. However, the fortunate feline had an appetite, because he eagerly ate food before being transported to the Arizona Humane Society Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital.

Medical evaluation found that Augustus had bleeding and torn nails, but was otherwise healthy.

This lucky kitty is currently continuing his recovery in a foster home.

