PHOENIX - The Arizona Humane Society and Phoenix police are looking for a man who stole 12-week-old kitten, Zeus, from the AHS Sunnyslope Campus Tuesday afternoon.

According to AHS, the man met with Zeus and when the adoption counselor stepped away trying to help get one of his questions answered, volunteers saw him put Zeus under his sweatshirt and run out of the building.

After chasing him on foot, they could not catch him.

Security camera footage captured the man when he entered the facility.

AHS

AHS is asking the public for help in recovering Zeus. If you recognize this man or have any information on the case, you are asked to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151.