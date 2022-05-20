Phoenix Police dog gets a fond farewell at his retirement party

Kevin, a German Short-haired Pointer, has served with the Phoenix Police Department for six years. His job was to sniff out explosives.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — After six years with the Phoenix Police Department, K-9 unit Kevin is ready to retire, Phoenix police announced on Facebook.

Kevin is a German Short-haired Pointer who was born in Germany back in 2013.

Trained to sniff out explosives, Kevin was responsible for keeping dangerous devices off of our transit system.

Kevin was a staple in downtown Phoenix, and he'll be missed.

So everyone give a big congratulations to one of our fuzziest officers!

After 6 years of keeping our community safe, #PHXPDTransitK9 “Kevin” is ready for retirement! Kevin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, was born in Germany in 2013. He helped detect and deter explosives into the transit system and became a staple in downtown #PHX. He will be missed! #phoenixpolice #phxpd #phoenix #transitk9 Posted by Phoenix Police Department on Friday, May 20, 2022

Credit: Phoenix Police Department

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.

Up to Speed