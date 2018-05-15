Former 12 News anchor Kent Dana will receive a prestigious award for his contributions to the industry, 12 News announced Monday.

Kent will accept the 2018 Governor's Award from the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at the Rocky Mountain Emmys in September.

The award recognizes unique achievements by an individual or organization that have made a significant impact on the television industry and the community.

Kent shows the foundation of legacy and trust that 12 News was built on, and remains a hallmark of our mission today.

We were lucky enough to sit down with Kent recently and catch up with the man that has meant so much to us, and to Arizona.

The Emmy Awards will be on Sept. 22.

PHOTOS: Kent Dana at 12 News

Kent is a member of the Rocky Mountain NATAS Silver Circle Society, along with our own Mark Curtis, Jan D'Atri, Jay McSpadden and more.

Bruce Cooper will be inducted into the Silver Circle at the Rocky Mountain Emmys as well.

