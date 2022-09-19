Juvenile killed after off-road vehicle rolls over in Surprise

Police say the rollover collision occurred Monday afternoon near Deer Valley Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police say a juvenile was killed Monday after their off-road vehicle rolled over near 179th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Two juveniles were riding in the side-by-side vehicle before it turned, police say, and one of the occupants sustained fatal injuries.

The other juvenile was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were reportedly involved.

Surprise police are still investigating how the collision occurred.

The deceased juvenile's identity has not been disclosed

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including: