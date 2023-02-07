x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Juvenile killed after hit by car in north Phoenix

The fatal crash happened Tuesday near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

More Videos

PHOENIX — A boy was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a car in north Phoenix, police said.

The juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 8 a.m. near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The motorist remained on the scene.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the crash. The boy's identity nor his age have been disclosed. 

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out