SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A juvenile pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Scottsdale Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Hayden and Royal Palm roads around 9:30 a.m. The area has been blocked off while investigators figure out what happened.

The identity or age of the victim hasn’t been released.

The crash is under investigation.

Scottsdale police is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

RELATED:

- Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck while crossing Phoenix street

- 15-year-old boy and man injured in Glendale shooting

- 2 dead after 2 separate car accidents in Phoenix on Wednesday