'Just remember': A Marine family has a simple message on Memorial Day

In 2019, LCpl. Justin A. Hinds died after swimming off the North Carolina coast. His family and others are being honored Monday.

PHOENIX — On this Memorial Day, families around the Valley are keeping the memories alive of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Patricia and Curtis Hinds know the emotions too well.

“That’s for every mom, you do not want our children to be forgotten.” Patricia Hinds said.

Their message? Don’t forget those who served.

Curtis and Patricia’s son Justin died in May of 2019 while swimming near the coast of North Carolina.

Hinds, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, drowned while swimming with some friends during an R&R weekend at the beach. The 28-year-old was caught in a riptide and pronounced dead after being pulled from the water.

“I miss the smile,” Patricia said.

It has been two years since the Hinds received Justin’s body on a tarmac, and two years of dealing with the grief.

“It’s a walk, it’s a journey, it’s not quick,” Patricia said. “We have to tell our heart to beat again. You know that we have to move forward”

On Monday, Memorial Day, the family remembered the man behind the uniform. His sense of humor and his wit.

“Oh God, he was funny. He had this sarcastic wit that would get you everytime.”

Justin was born in California but graduated high school in Phoenix. He loved sports and family. However, he knew his calling was in the military. He told his parents his plans in his sophomore year.

“He said, ‘Mom, I am here to stand on the wall for my brothers and sisters,” Patricia said.

Justin would serve a tour in Afghanistan with the Army before reenlisting with the Marines. In total, he would serve eight years in the military before he took a swim on a day off in May of 2019.

“In the blink of an eye, your whole world can change,” Patricia said.

“I miss him” Curtis said. “It’s hard it’s tough, but I'm really proud of how he carried himself.”

“I just thank God for the privileged of being his mom,” Patricia said.

The Hinds family along with other families who lost their children in times of conflict are set to be honored at the Arizona Diamondbacks game.

