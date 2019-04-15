PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Superior Court says the jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Robert Interval and will deliver the verdict Tuesday morning.

Interval, 37, has been on trial since February for the murder of his girlfriend Christine Mustafa.

The woman, who was in her thirties, was last seen May 10, 2017, and didn't show up for work the next day. She and Interval shared a child.

PREVIOUSLY: Murder trial begins for the man police say killed Christine Mustafa

Police believe Interval killed Mustafa and then dumped her body in City of Phoenix SR 85 Landfill. Despite a thorough nine-week search through 1,600 tons of landfill debris, Mustafa's body was not found.

READ: Phoenix police turn to GPS, cadaver dogs in landfill search for Christine Mustafa

Prosecutors described Interval as a boyfriend constantly paranoid Mustafa was cheating on him. Officials say Mustafa contacted the Phoenix Police Department the day before she vanished and asked about how to get a restraining order against Interval.

The case was left to the jury late last week. The court says the jury will announce the verdict Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.