PHOENIX — A jury was unable to decide whether a man accused of shooting a DPS trooper in the face five years ago was guilty of attempted murder.

The verdict came down in the Ramon Bueno case Thursday afternoon after the jury deliberated for three days.

Bueno was on trial for allegedly shooting former trooper James Casey in the face during a traffic stop in 2014.

The Maricopa County Superior Court confirmed in a tweet the jury was hung on the charge of first-degree attempted murder, but found Bueno guilty on the other counts which include aggravated assault.

Casey took the stand a week ago to testify about the shooting.

“It really started dawning on me that I was dying. I just didn’t think I was going to make it,” Casey testified.



Casey identified Bueno as the man who pulled the trigger.

RELATED: 'I just didn't think I was going to make it': Trooper shot during traffic stop faces accused gunman in court

Casey went through 17 surgeries and medical procedures after the shooting. He told the jury his nose and parts of face had to be totally reconstructed.

"The bullet hit my bone and shattered," Casey said.

He recovered, rejoined the force and then retired last year, but will live the rest of his life with bullet fragments in his head.