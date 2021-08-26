Jurassic Quest drive-thru opens Friday at Gila River Arena

You can expect to see more than 70 life-size dinosaurs that move and roar.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's the nation's biggest dinosaur event, and it's right here in the Valley opening Friday. Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is back in town at the Gila River Arena until September 5.

Get the kids ready to see more than 70 life-size dinosaurs up close and personal!

"We work with paleontologists to make sure we have an accurate depiction of these dinosaurs," one of the trainers who goes by 'Dino Dustin' said. "So these aren’t movie dinosaurs, these are what scientists believe dinosaurs really looked like when they walked on this earth."

Dustin said all the fun happens from the comfort of your car.

"You cannot pet the dinosaurs and you cannot get out of your car, we want to make sure everyone remains safe."

What’s happening here 😂 Jurassic Quest Drive Thru opens tomorrow for the kiddos! @12News pic.twitter.com/Vc1bGL3rxS — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) August 26, 2021

Jurassic Quest used to be held indoors, it was more like a museum. But the pandemic forced creators to switch things up.

Dustin said the drive-thru is something that might stick.

"In some ways, it’s been more popular because it's a time where we’re all going through difficult things but this is something everyone can do safely," he added. "Pandemic or not it’s good to see dinosaurs in their natural environment outside right?"

The one-hour tour is meant to be exciting and educational.

"Through the audio tour, they’ll learn a ton about dinosaurs in a fun way."

Get tickets while you can! It's $49 dollars per vehicle.

"You cannot get tickets on the spot, you must go online to jurassicquest.com to get tickets and you want to get them fast."

