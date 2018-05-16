PHOENIX (AP) - A June 21 court hearing has been scheduled for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hearing for Douglas Haig had been scheduled for next week, but was moved to June to provide more time for forensic testing of evidence and consider resolving the case before any indictment is filed.

Prosecutors charged Haig with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

PREVIOUSLY: Mesa ammo dealer charged with making bullets he sold to Las Vegas shooter

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition - which illuminates the path of fired bullets - to Paddock weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people.

His charge centers on armor-piercing cartridges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.