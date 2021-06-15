x
Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare

PHOENIX — A judge approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was sexually assaulted and gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center. 

The settlement made on behalf of Dr. Phillip Gear was deemed reasonable by a judge. Gear cared for the woman for 26 years while she lived at Hacienda Healthcare.

Gear’s insurer argued it has no obligation to pay the amount. Arizona previously settled the case for $7.5 million. 

Another doctor who cared for the woman in the months before the 2018 birth agreed to settle. Hacienda settled before the lawsuit was filed.

