Judge grants Arizona GOP chair's request to inspect election ballots

A superior court judge granted Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward's request to inspect the signatures on ballot envelopes during a hearing on Monday.

Judge Randall Warner will allow signatures from 100 ballot envelops to be inspected and 100 duplicated or reconstructed ballots to be inspected.

Ward's attorney initially asked to have their handwriting expert inspect about 16,000 envelop signatures to see if there are any invalid ballots.

"I don't think you need a huge data sample to know whether there are irregularities or misconduct," Warner said.

Warner ordered the inspection to be done at the voting center and they will have access to the scanned signatures on computer.

"I'm inclined to err on the side of transparency and air these things out," Warner said.

Judge Warner set an evidentiary hearing for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Ward's legal team is expected to present their results.

The defense said they planned to file a motion to dismiss the case.