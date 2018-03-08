Paul Gerke and the whole crew of 12 Today is launching the 12 Today After Show Monday morning.

Get more of your favorite 12 Today personalities, more things to know to start your day and get previews of 12 Today events to come.

The 12 Today After Show happens on Facebook Live at about 7:30 a.m. weekday mornings.

Follow 12 News on Facebook and come to our page to watch the show. You can also follow Paul Gerke, Emma Jade, James Quiñones, Vanessa Ramirez, Jen Wahl, Bryan West and Trisha Hendricks to see more from your favorite morning team.

Here's what to expect in the 12 Today After Show:

ICYMI - We revisit the best moments from 12 Today, including jokes, live reports and bloopers.

Fresh Squeezed Juice - We look at the morning's newest viral trends, debates and controversy.

Extra Shot - Get an exclusive preview of upcoming events on 12 Today.

Make sure you leave a comment on the 12 Today After Show and your question or thought could be shared during the show!

